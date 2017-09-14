Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid & More Shock In Drama-Filled Marc Jacobs NYFW Show

Wild styles ruled on the runway at Marc Jacobs’ NYFW show, and models like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid stunned in the designs. Take a look at their — and more models — outfits from the dramatic show!

From sheer shirts, to oversized floral prints, Marc Jacobs‘ show at New York Fashion Week was positively shocking. The legendary designer employed the help of our favorite It girls for his stunning show, including Kendall Jenner, 21, Gigi Hadid, 22, Kaia Gerber, 16, and Winnie Harlow, 23. They wore the hell out of his new clothes! The psychedelic designs were all unique, but threaded together by an unusual item of clothing: satin turbans! His September 13 show was truly one of the standouts of New York Fashion Week, and it’s easy to see why when you click through our gallery of the best looks above!

Can we talk about Kendall’s incredible getup first? Kendall modeled several looks in the show, but there was one that definitely stood out above the rest. Kendall strutted down the catwalk in slouchy black pants with a yellow and orange flower print, paired with bejeweled sandals, a cross-body backpack and a fanny pack. Quite the look, right? Her shirt clashed with the pants, a completely sheer orange turtleneck with brown stripes. She wasn’t wearing a bra underneath! Think NSFW Charlie Brown, basically. Like the other looks in the collection, Kendall’s outfit was topped with a massive, satin turban — black with a bumblebee brooch.

We’re obsessed with one of the outfits Gigi rocked on the runway. It’s not something that any of us could pull off, or choose to, you know, wear anywhere. But damn, Gigi made this far out getup work! Her outfit was high glam Working Girl, an oversized blue plaid pantsuit using culottes instead of trousers. Her accessories included brown, jeweled sandals, an orange leather purse, and a huge, orange turban. Rather than the other girls’ headpieces, which were fitted to their heads, Gigi’s draped down across her chest. Make it work, girl!

HollywoodLifers, are you into the designs at Marc Jacobs’ NYFW show or are you not loving it? Let us know!