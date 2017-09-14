Carmelo Anthony Furious La La Flew Off To Paris Without Him To Party With Friends

La La Anthony is having a blast while her hubby tries to win her back. But for Carmelo? Not so much. The baller was devastated after his wife jetted off to Paris to party, and told him he wasn’t invited!

La La Anthony, 38, was devastated about her split from Carmelo Anthony, 33, at first, but now that he’s the one grovelling to get back together, she’s having a grand old time. The baller wife is making herself a priority and having all the fun she wants, and Melo doesn’t always love that. For example, he definitely wasn’t thrilled when she left him behind to party in Paris! Click here for pics of La La.

“La La’s getting to have her cake and eat it too,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Carmelo’s basically at her beck and call whenever she wants him and when she wants her space she takes it. She just went to Paris for Ludacris’ big 40th birthday party and she had the best time. She left Carmelo in New York with their son. Carmelo was upset she told him he wasn’t invited, he thought for sure he was going with her.” What a bummer for Carmelo!

La La wasn’t trying to be mean to Melo, she just “wanted time with her friends and didn’t feel bad telling him no,” explained the source. This is the first time La La is living for herself, and we think that’s awesome! “She never would have done that before, she always gave him his way.” You go girl! All jokes aside, we do hope this longtime couple is able to work things out, and hopefully Melo will appreciate her more than ever after what they’ve been though!

