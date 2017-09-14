Kenneka Jenkins: Family Friend Claims Security Tape Shows Teen Wandering Into Hotel Freezer

Could the tragic death of Kenneka Jenkins have been a terrible accident? A community activist working with her family claims he has seen security video that allegedly shows her wandering alone into a hotel kitchen freezer.

The mystery deepens. Rosemont Police have released surveillance tape to the family of Kenneka Jenkins, whose body was found in the kitchen freezer of the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel on Sept. 10. A community activist working on behalf of her relatives says that detectives have shown him the video and he has given details to the Chicago Tribune on Sept. 14 regarding what he allegedly saw. Family friend and anti-violence activist Andrew Holmes claims that the tape revealed that Kenneka wandered alone into the hotel’s kitchen freezer.

According to Andrew, the 19-year-old is seen waiting in the lobby after friends had apparently gone back upstairs to get some of their belongings from the room they had been partying in. He tells the paper that the video he saw shows Kenneka then taking an elevator to a lower level of the hotel where she is seen wandering around, opening doors and that she seems “disoriented.” He goes on to say that she “opened two doors in a kitchen area and then entered the walk in-in freezer.” He adds that the doors then close behind her and she is not seen again. “It was just an accident waiting to happen,” he told the Tribune. See pics of Kenneka, here.

There has been a widespread mystery as to how and why the teen’s body was found in the freezer of the hotel. Kenneka’s friends called her family at 4:30am on Sept. 9 to say she was missing and her mother Teresa Martin filed a police report. Hotel staff conducted an extensive 11 hour search of the hotel before finding her lifeless body around 12:30am the following day. Police have interviewed a dozen people regarding her death, and poured over 47 different hotel surveillance cameras.

Protestors gathered outside of the Rosemont PD on Sept. 13, demanding the public release of the surveillance tape after they felt too little information had been released by police about the case. In a press release obtained by HollywoodlLife.com on Sept. 14, Rosemont PD says they have turned the video over to Teresa and her attorneys so they can pour over the contents. “They will now be able to view this footage at their convenience yet still have the opportunity to come to the police station at any time to discuss or review the footage with investigators. The video has been released to the family now to allow them ample time to review this video footage prior to it being released to the public,” they state. The release also says that the Medical Examiner has also been given a copy of the tape and that autopsy results are still pending.

