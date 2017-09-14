Why Justin Bieber Had No Idea Selena Gomez Had A Kidney Transplant

News that Selena Gomez underwent a kidney transplant earlier this summer shocked her fans, it also took her ex Justin Bieber by surprise as well! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he was totally in the dark about her operation.

If Jelena fans were still holding out hope that there was a connection between Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, the fact that he didn’t know she underwent a top-secret kidney transplant should be proof enough that these two don’t stay in contact. The “Hands To Myself” singer shocked the world when she revealed on Sept. 14 that her best friend Francia Raisa, 29, donated one of her kidneys to Selena after her Lupus condition required the operation. Justin found out just like the rest of her fans via her Instagram post about it because they just don’t talk anymore.

“He is hearing about this just as everyone is hearing about it. He’s he is happy that she is okay, but he has no interest in contacting her to see how she is doing. This will not be a catalyst for them to talk again. He is generally happy she is okay, but that is all he wants to deal with right now when it comes to her,” a source close to the Biebs tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. See pics from Selena’s kidney transplant, here.

Even though they both go to Hillsong Church, Selena kept word of her surgery super quiet and the news never made it back to Justin, according to TMZ. The site says that the pair actively keeps their distance at services. “They don’t talk. Period,” their source claims. Another source said, “It was a childhood thing. They’ve both had other relationships. It’s over.” Isn’t that the truth! Selena’s been blissfully happy dating The Weeknd, 27, for nine months now and he was totally her “rock” during the medical crisis. Even though the singer was on tour, he stayed in constant contact to make sure his lady was doing well. Oh man, how stressful that must have been! If these two can make it through something as serious as an organ transplant ordeal, there’s nothing that can break their union.

