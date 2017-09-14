Jennifer Lawrence Looks Like Gorgeous Oscar Statue In Gold Sequin Gown Promoting ‘Mother’

Jennifer Lawrence looked like a golden goddess posing with friend Emma Stone at the New York premiere party for her film ‘mother!’ on September 13. Get the details on her dress below.

Jennifer Lawrence, 27, has been absolutely slaying every single outfit she has rocked during this mother! press tour. From Venice to Toronto to New York City, she’s been wearing gorgeous gowns and equally stunning beauty looks at every stop. In New York on Sept. 13, she wore a gorgeous rose gold gown to the premiere after party. The dress was by Ralph & Russo, and they describe it as “a rose gold liquid metallic lace mini dress with crystal chainmail panels from the Autumn Winter 2017/2018 Couture collection.” It looked so great on the runway, but even better on Jennifer!

Jennifer rocked a curly-haired updo and pink monochromatic makeup at the party. Pal Emma Stone opted for a black dress Valentino outfit and had her platinum blonde hair in retro waves. During this press tour, Jennifer has been wearing a lot of Dior — she’s a face of the brand — as well as Sally LaPointe and more casual pieces by Narciso Rodriguez. Each outfit has been more gorgeous than the last! We especially loved this ball gown with sheer, floral top — wow. There’s been a lot of buzz around mother! and now, there’s a new clip of her next movie Red Sparrow that has been released, where she’s wearing a super sexy bathing suit. She’s having such a moment right now and we are here for it.

