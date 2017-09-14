Jenelle Evans Blasts Mom For ‘Trying To Take My Kids Away’ In Wild Twitter Rant

Uh oh! Jenelle Evans is lashing out at her mom Barbara for spilling secrets to ex Nathan Griffith’s mom, who is trying to get emergency custody of her three-year-old son Kaiser. We’ve got her angry Twitter rant, right here.

Wow, we need a flow chart to keep track of the feuds and drama in Jenelle Evans‘ life. The Teen Mom 2 star is lashing out on Twitter on Sept. 14 after her mom Barbara told Radar Online that Jenelle was under CPS investigation for allegedly testing positive for marijuana and passing it along to daughter Ensley when she gave birth in Jan. 2017. Now baby daddy Nathan Griffith‘s mom Doris is seeking emergency custody of Jenelle’s three-year-old son Kaiser, in court papers obtained by the site.

According to the reality star, it’s Nathan that Child Protective Services should be concerned about. “Oh let’s not mention how you guys call CPS so many times they even have a copy of my book now and love to visit so thanks,” she wrote on Sept. 14. “Yes CPS has been here and case closed every time. There’s a lot they are concerned about with the OTHER parent. That is why it was a race to court. My son was not being treated right on his visits so when I expressed that, it was a race to court,” she said, clearly referring to Nathan.

She then went to town on her own mom Barbara. “We are handling this the best way we can as a family. [My fiance] David [Eason] is the best thing that ever happened to me and my mother can’t seem to get over it. She’s going to tell you all EVERYTHING she can that is bad about David to ruin his reputation cause I completely cut her out so she’s lashing back at me by posting articles and selling stories about her own daughter because it’s a scream and cry for attention, but I don’t care. Now she’s also going to bring up evidence from the past that would have been used against me in court and giving it to my ex’s mom,” referring to Doris’ case. Jenelle has since deleted her Twitter rant.

Barbara has had custody of Jenelle’s eight-year-old son Jace since he was a baby. She told Radar on Sept. 13, that she used the information about the CPS investigation in court to keep the boy away from his mom. “I knew all along [about Ensley] and never exposed it until the day of court in May. All that time I never opened my mouth.” Barb continued, “I can’t send him over there when that’s happened. I don’t want to put him in that atmosphere.” She said “That’s a fact,” about Doris’ plight to get Kaiser. “I have Jace, so when something like that happens, they [CPS] contact me.” What a mess!

