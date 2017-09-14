‘Game of Thrones’ is doing all they can to prevent spoilers from leaking. HBO president Casey Bloys reportedly revealed that the show will film ‘multiple versions’ of the series finale so no one will know how it ends until the final episode airs!

HBO is ready to put an end to all of those leaks. “I know in Game of Thrones, the ending, they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really know what happens,” HBO president Casey Bloys reportedly said at Moravian College, according to The Morning Call. “You have to do that on a long show. Because when you’re shooting something, people know. So they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that there’s no real definitive answer until the end.”

The cast will be in the dark about how the Game of Thrones story ends just like the rest of us! The Walking Dead used this same tactic in season 6 finale and season 7 premiere when Negan killed Glenn and Abraham. Alternate deaths scenes were filmed so no one knew who died until the premiere aired months later. Filming multiple scenes is a lot of work, but it’s effective to prevent leaks. Game of Thrones is the biggest show on TV, so the producers and directors are going to go all out to protect these final episodes.

The show has been plagued by leaks over the years. Over the course of season 7, multiple Game of Thrones episodes leaked online, as well as detailed episode information. Back in season 5, the first 4 episodes leaked online after advanced screeners were sent to press. The cast and crew will start filming the final season in Oct. 2017. Depending on production schedules, season 8 may not be released until 2019, but the show could end up premiering as early as 2018.

