Selena Gomez: Why Her Friend Francia Raisa Donated Her Kidney Instead Of Her Family

Francia Raisa did one of the most incredible things possible for her friend, Selena Gomez: she donated her kidney! But why did Francia do it instead of someone from Selena’s family? Find out here!

Francia Raisa, 29, and Selena Gomez, 25, are best friends for life. If they weren’t already besties, this selfless act by Francia sealed the deal! The actress found out she was a match for Selena, who desperately needed a kidney transplant, and didn’t think twice about donating one of her own. Some are wondering why it was Francia who gave up the organ for Selena, and the answer is simple: nobody in Selena’s family was a match, according to The Blast. It’s vital in transplants that the organs are as close a match as possible so that the patient’s body doesn’t reject it. Francia stepped up to the plate to save Selena in her incredible time of need!

Selena and Francia have been closer than close since meeting at a charity function for a children’s hospital in 2008. Francia said that the pair just “clicked,” and they’re so inseparable that the Bring It On star even danced on Selena’s tour. So cool! Selena revealed that she had a kidney transplant at the beginning of summer in an emotional Instagram post on September 14, and that’s why she’s been laying low lately.

A troubling report from TMZ alleged that Selena learned of her need for a kidney transplant while visiting The Weeknd, 27, in Chicago in May 2017. She’s back and feeling better than ever after what she called Francia’s “ultimate gift and sacrifice.” She was just spotted filming her new Woody Allen movie on the streets of New York City, looking like a million bucks.

