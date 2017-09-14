Francia Raisa Reveals She’s ‘Beyond Grateful’ To Help Selena Gomez With Kidney Transplant

This is SO sweet. In her first message since the news was revealed, Selena Gomez’s BFF, Francia Raisa, thanks the singer for changing her life in a positive.

Selena Gomez, 25, is very, very lucky to have a friend like Francia Raisa, 29, in her life. Hours after Selena shared the news that she had received a kidney transplant, Francia, the donor, spoke out in her own way. “I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process,” Francia wrote on Instagram as the caption to a new picture of her and Selena holding hands in their hospital beds. “This was part of our story, and we will share it soon, but what is important now is that this is not the only story.” In the picture, Selena and Francia are smiling wide at each other across the small gap between their beds.

Francia also used the moment to remind the world that Selena is not the only person suffering from Lupus. She asked her followers to check out the Lupus Research Alliance, and then sent more love to Selena. “So glad we’re on this journey together,” Francia closed her message. It turns out that the recovery process for Francia after donating a kidney was actually much more taxing than Selena’s recovery. HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY to Dr. Michael Lockshin of the Lupus Center at HSS, and he explained that kidney donors “tend to feel a bit anemic and they’ll need blood.” He also added that it’s “very painful” for donors, and that it will “take a few weeks to recover from the surgery” — and that’s without complications.

“The recovery process is actually easier the receiver [Selena] than the donor [Francia]; assuming there’s no immediate rejection problem; because the receiver immediately feels a lot better once the transplant is done,” Dr. Lockshin further explained. “Receivers will take about the same time to recover [a few weeks; 2-3], however, it’ll be a lot less painful for them because they will feel so much better with a new working kidney as opposed to before when they were ill. The pain for the receiver is very little because the kidney is not put in in a sensitive area of the body.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Francia speaking out after Selena revealed the news about her kidney transplant? Comment below, let us know.