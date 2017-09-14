Fergie & Josh Duhamel Shockingly Announce Split After 8 Years Of Marriage

It’s official: love is dead. One of our favorite Hollywood couples admitted that they called it quits on Sept. 14, and we’re devastated! Fergie and Josh Duhamel have been married for 8 years and have one child together, but now they’ve officially split.

We can’t believe our eyes! Fergie, 42, and Josh Duhamel, 44, stunned fans by revealing that they split a couple of months ago to E! on Sept. 14. “With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” they explained in the statement.” To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.” See pics of Fergie and Josh’s relationship, here.

Fergie and Josh have been married for 8 years. The pair share a 4-year-old child, Axl, together, and we’re glad that they’re still making him a priority. However, we definitely didn’t see this breakup coming! The singer and actress seemed like one of the strongest couples in Hollywood, even as others like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, and Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck crumbled. So sad!

Fans were actually concerned for the duo after rumors spread that Josh was getting closer to newly-single Olivia Munn on the set of their film Buddy Games. Olivia recently split from her longtime boyfriend Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Now that we know that Josh and Fergie have actually been done for some time, perhaps those rumors aren’t so crazy. Meanwhile, Fergie has been looking hotter than ever in her recent music videos for “Milf Money” and “You Already Know” with Nicki Minaj. Maybe she’s been showing off her revenge bod all along! We hope Fergie and Josh can deal with this split as painlessly as possible!

