Fergie & Josh Duhamel Break Up: A History Of Their Romantic Relationship

This is a tough one. Fergie and Josh Duhamel announced the end of their 13-year-long relationship on Sept. 14, and we’re having trouble coming to terms with it. If you’re devastated too, take a walk down memory lane with us, here.

Another beloved Hollywood couple bites the dust. Fergie, 42, and Josh Duhamel, 44, revealed that they are no longer together on Sept. 14, much to the chagrin of fans around the world. The pair has been married for 8 years, and have been together for 13. That’s a million years by Hollywood’s standards! The duo even shares a 4-year-old son Axl together. But the best way to heal is to mourn, so let’s take a look back at the adorable couple’s history. Click here for more pics of the pair.

Fergie and Josh met by chance back in 2004, when the Black Eyed Peas were doing a cameo on Josh’ show Las Vegas. The pair’s chemistry was electric, and they started dating almost immediately. They dated for 3 years, and got engaged in Dec. 2007. They got married in a Catholic church in Malibu, CA on Jan. 10, 2009, but just 9 months later there were reports that Josh cheated on Fergie with a stripper in Atlanta. He publicly denied the affair, though Fergie said the stress was hard on their marriage. However, they made it through and had their son in Aug. 2013.

In Jan. 2017, the pair celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary. At the time, everything seemed fine. They sweetly wished each other a happy anniversary on Instagram, with Josh writing “8 years!! Love you babe,” and Fergie saying “Happy 8th anniversary to my bae.” Both shared cuddly pictures together. In May, Josh gushed about their date nights together, revealing to E! that they kept the romance alive with “dinners. It’s trying to get away for a quick weekend, maybe. Things like that. More chill.”

The last time the duo posted a photo together was in July 2017, when the pair had a fun date night at the North Dakota State Fair. One month later in Aug., reports claimed that newly-single Olivia Munn was cozying up to the actor on the set of their new movie Buddy Games, calling him “so nice and talented.” On Sept. 14, the duo revealed in a statement that to E! that they “decided to separate as a couple earlier this year.” It’s unclear how long they’ve been broken up, but it hurts just the same. Good luck, you two!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Fergie and Josh split? Let us know!