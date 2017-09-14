Carrie Underwood Excited About ‘American Idol’ Reboot: ‘I Love It’

In 2005, Carrie Underwood became the fourth ever winner of ‘American Idol,’ and used the platform to skyrocket her career. So, how does she feel about the show returning 13 years later?

“I love it when there are things out there that give people like me a chance,” Carrie Underwood, 34, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at the CALIA Fashion Panel and Workout Event in NYC on September 11. “Any shows like that that give an unknown an opportunity, I think is a really great thing.” Of course, she is not returning at a judge on American Idol — at least as far as we know, but after winning season four, her life completely changed.

In the next ten years, the singer went on to release five albums, win seven Grammy Awards, eight CMA Awards, and be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. But it all started on the American Idol stage; the show ran from 2002 to 2016, and is set to return in the fall with a brand new panel of judges and on a new network. Ryan Seacrest is set to return as the host.

The only judge who has officially signed on to the show at this time is Katy Perry, and ABC is reportedly having a tough time filling the rest of the table; when the word got out that Katy was offered a hefty $25 million deal, many artists have reportedly been wanting a similar offer, making it hard hard to anyone lock down. Past contestants have actually chosen not to join the Idol reboot, but instead sign on to NBC’s The Voice — that’s where you’ll see season three’s Jennifer Hudson and the first ever Idol winner, Kelly Clarkson.

Many people wondered why Kelly wouldn’t go to Idol instead, but the “Love So Soft” singer recently revealed that the traveling schedule just couldn’t work with her kids, who are 3 and 1. The Voice however, shoots in LA. Plus, her husband Brandon Blackstock is judge Blake Shelton‘s manager, which means she’s already familiar with the show’s schedule. “I was kind of bummed too when [Idol] came to me. I hope it’s super successful,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “Would it have been awesome to come back to the show that started me and help give someone that start? Yes!”

