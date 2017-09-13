‘Will & Grace’: Debbie Reynolds’ Presence, Leo’s Return & More New Revival Details

Oh honey, it’s almost time for ‘Will & Grace’ to return, and we have some juicy tidbits about the upcoming revival!

When Will & Grace returns, the original finale of the show will, for the most part, be ignored. You may have remembered that in that finale’s time jump, Leo (Harry Connick Jr.) and Grace (Debra Messing) were married for a second time. Well that will not be ignored, a source exclusively confirmed to HollywoodLife.com. When the series returns, Grace and Leo will actually be divorced for a second time, which is why she is now living with Will (Eric McCormack).

Debra shared a photo from set on August 22 of Harry reprising his role of Leo, writing, “Time to swooooooonnnnn. Yup! He’s backkkkkkkkkkkk. That southern gentleman that stole all of our hearts… There will never be another Leo.” See more pictures of the Will & Grace revival here.

Harry won’t be the only familiar face, though; Minnie Driver, who played Karen’s stepdaughter Lorraine Finster in at least one episode when the show returns. The absence of Debbie Reynolds, who played Grace’s mother in the series, will also be addressed in the fourth episode, we can confirm.

As for storyline, we know that Grace has a deep hatred for Donald Trump, but she’ll actually land a gig decorating his Oval Office, and having a run-in with a hot, young, employee working at the design firm. That hottie will be Tony, played by Hamilton‘s Anthony Ramos.

HollywoodLifers, what are you most excited about in the revival of Will & Grace? Season one begins on Sept. 28 on NBC.