‘Westworld’: Why HBO’s New Sci-Fi Hit Will (& Should) Clean Up At The 2017 Emmys

HBO’s obsessively-dissected new sci-fi hit ‘Westworld’ garnered 22 Emmy nominations this year. It already snagged a few at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend and I think it will take home seven more during the Primetime Awards on Sept. 17. Here’s why.

Westworld stands to win big at the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sept. 17. Mainly because it was nominated for 22 awards, more than any other drama series. So it helps that the odds are, logistically speaking, ever in their favor. But that’s not why I think HBO’s sci-fi series, which has become a powerhouse show for the network since premiering last fall, is going to totally clean up on Sunday. No, it’s going to win because it deserves each and every one of the seven primetime awards its up for that night. Click here to see pics of Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood.

Okay, before I begin to list all the reasons why this series is amazing and every member of the academy had better have cast their vote for the team at Delos Destinations, I must put out this disclaimer: I’m a Westworld fangirl through and through. Just look at my recaps and you’ll see. It’s seriously an illness — one that has led me to question my very existence. (It’s BAD y’all). But, that doesn’t mean I can’t promote the objective fact that Westworld‘s debut season marked a groundbreaking moment in TV history. Seriously, ask anyone from TV critics at the most reputable outlets, like Entertainment Weekly and our sister site Variety, to Reddit users (actually, don’t ask Reddit, you will be on there for DAYS going through a maze of theories) and you’ll see.

The show is not only beloved for its riveting plot, unique concept and amazing acting — but the way it has provoked multiple discussions in society that most of us like to ignore nowadays. What is consciousness? What is free will? And what does it mean to truly be human? We may not know the answers to any of those questions till season 2 premieres next spring, but we will know if the show wins the statues it rightfully deserves this weekend!

On Sunday, Westworld stands to take home Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Anthony Hopkins), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, (Evan), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Jeffrey Wright), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Thandie Newton), Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Jonathan Nolan for “The Bicameral Mind”), Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (Jonathan and Lisa Joy for “The Bicameral Mind”). I honestly hope it grabs all its Emmy nods and I really think it will. Hey, it did pretty well at the Creative Arts Emmys Sept. 9 – 10, and is considered the front-runner in a lot of categories. But it deserves them all. Every one of those actors has helped bring us into a world we could all stand to spend an hour in each week. Oh, and Jonathan? His directing and writing is pretty much proof there is a god gifting us mere mortals with talent — or at least a Dr. Ford.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Westworld will clean up at the 2017 Emmys? Let us know below!