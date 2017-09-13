High School Shooting In Rockford Washington Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Injured

A terrifying shooting at Freeman High School in Washington state has left 1 dead and 3 injured on Sept. 13, according to officials. The gunman is reportedly in custody.

A gunman opened fire at a Freeman High School in Rockford Washington on Sept. 13 around 11 AM EST, leaving 1 individual dead and 3 others injured. The deceased individual was a student, and injured victims were taken to Sacred Heart Hospital for medical care, Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department told reporters during an on-site press conference at the school. One person is detained, according to the Spokane Sheriff’s Office official Twitter account. However, it is unclear if that individual is the shooter.

Freeman High School as well as Freeman Middle School and Freeman Elementary school, both located in Spokane County, were all placed on lockdown at the time of the shooting. The Spokane Schools official Twitter account has revealed that the schools are no longer on lockdown and the scene is not active.

The Spokane Valley Firefighter’s official Twitter account said in total, crews from Fire District 8, Fire District 11, Spokane Valley Fire, Spokane Fire, AMR, Life Flight, Spokane Sheriff and WSP all responded to the school shooting.

An alleged student tweeted the below information, where she claimed 4 shots were fired. She also attached a photo where students are on the floor of a classroom. However, none of the details, including the photo, in her tweet have been confirmed. A photo of Freeman High School is displayed below.

Law enforcement says the threat at Freeman HS has been eliminated and the kids are being accounted for. pic.twitter.com/sjA2Azl7F4 — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraKREM) September 13, 2017

At Freeman elementary currently. I am a junior, evacuated from the high school. At least 4 shots. pic.twitter.com/RnGbbbahbK — Christina✌🏽️ (@TheChristinaXX) September 13, 2017

This story is still developing…

