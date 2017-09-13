Tom Cruise Reportedly Hasn’t Seen Daughter Suri In 4 Years: He’s About ‘Scientology & Movies’

It’s quite clear that although Tom Cruise is a seasoned Hollywood actor, he lives his life out of the public eye. However, a new report claims he also lives his life without seeing or speaking to his daughter, Suri Cruise.

Tom Cruise‘s, relationship with daughter, Suri Cruise, 11, is reportedly nonexistent. The actor, 55, hasn’t seen his and Katie Holmes’, 38, daughter in 1,458 days, according to In Touch magazine’s latest issue. If that’s the case, then Tom has missed four years worth of milestones and holidays in little Suri’s life. “Tom has moved on to the next phase of his life and he’s finishing up his latest movie,” a source tells the mag, adding, “There’s no communication and they haven’t seen each other. Tom rarely talks about her.” So sad.

While it is known that Tom lives a very private life, despite his Hollywood career, the insider says there’s been “no sign” of him for the last four years. The last time Tom and Suri were publicly photographed together was in August 2012, when he took her to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. And, this isn’t the only report that’s claimed Tom doesn’t have a relationship with Suri. Multiple reports have swirled through the years that the actor, a devout Scientologist, is only dedicated to his career and beliefs. However, there may be hope.

“Someday down the line, he might reconnect with Suri,” the insider admits. However, right now, “Tom is all about making movies, Scientology and a small circle of friends.”

Tom shares Suri with his ex-wife, Katie Holmes, who gave birth to their only child in April 2006. Six years after they tied the knot that same year, Katie filed for divorce in June 2012. The two stars have not married since their split.

However, it’s been reported that Katie and actor, Jamie Foxx, 49, have been in a secret relationship for the past four years. The two were just photographed holding hands in Malibu in the beginning of June, which marked the first time they took their relationship public since her split with Tom.

