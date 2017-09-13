Serena Williams Shares Baby’s Name & New Pics In Adorable Video Documenting Pregnancy

Baby Ohanian has a name — & it’s perfect! Not only that, but new mom Serena Williams shared a video featuring never-before-seen footage & pics from her maternity journey. And seriously, her daughter’s adorable!

What a name! Serena Williams, 35, and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian, 34, became new parents on Sept. 1 after Serena gave birth to their first child, a baby girl, in Palm Beach, Florida. And finally, on Sept. 13, nearly two weeks after the little’s one big arrival, Serena and Alexis have shared their newborn’s name with fans — and we are kind of obsessing over it! They named their baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., according to Serena’s very own Instagram page. SO cute, right? Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.

“Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️,” the tennis star shared with her fans. But like her caption suggests, her daughter’s name isn’t the only thing Serena posted on the 12th. The new mom also uploaded a touching string of videos to her Instagram Stories that played like one adorable family home video. The vid begins, well, at the beginning, when Serena and Alexis saw their baby girl for the first time via a sonogram.

“Ok, so you’re pregnant,” Serena’s doctor can be heard in the first clip, as the video shows baby Alexis’ first ultrasound. Next, new dad Alexis is being recorded in the car with the caption “daddy.” Serena asks him how he feels, and her fiancé replies with a huge grin, “Excited.” The camera then turns to Serena with the caption “Your mother is the most beautiful woman on earth.” Aw! The best part though? When Serena is being photographed with her Australian Open trophy and over the footage it reads, “No one knows I’m eight weeks pregnant.” YAS! She also slyly kisses the trophy, proclaiming, “This is my baby!”

The video also shows private selfies Serena took of her baby bump at 15 weeks, 20 weeks, 33 weeks, etc. “I felt you kick yesterday. It was amazing,” Alexis says at one point. In another short clip, the athlete shows her moving belly and over the video it says, “You move at 10:15 or 10:30 every night.” She also shows video of Alexis’ heartbeat at 34 weeks. “So we’re leaving the hospital after six days — it’s been a LONG time,” Serena shares at the end of the video while revealing the first footage of her newborn. “We had a lot of complications but look who we got — we have a baby girl!” Aw!

The tennis legend broke the internet when she revealed she was 22 weeks pregnant in mid-April. Putting her due date either at the end of August or the beginning of September, Serena went into labor right on cue on Sept. 1. Just hours after her labor news was announced, it was revealed Serena had given birth to a baby girl. Since then, her sister Venus Williams, 37, has gushed about the infant, saying she’s thrilled about becoming an aunt. “I’m super excited,” the athlete said when asked about the infant by ESPN before winning her third-round match against Maria Sakkari. “Words can’t describe.”

However, no one’s more thrilled about the little one’s arrival than Serena and Alexis. After all, back in April, the tennis star penned a loving tribute via Instagram to her unborn child, saying she couldn’t wait to meet them. “My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year.” How sweet is THAT?

