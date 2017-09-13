Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian: 1st Pics Of Their Gorgeous Baby Girl Revealed

Serena Williams’ precious little one has finally arrived & we cannot get over how adorable the infant is! The tennis champ & her fiancé Alexis Ohanian sure know how to make a beautiful child. Click to see more pics!

WHAT a cutie! Serena Williams, 35, officially became a new mom on Sept. 1 after she gave birth to a sweet baby girl. The little one is both Serena and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian‘s, 34, first child, and boy is she adorable! Their daughter’s very first public photo was shared by Serena on Sept. 13 via Instagram, and we are already totally in love. We can’t even imagine how thrilled Serena and Alexis must be about becoming parents. Click here to see pics from Serena’s 50’s-themed baby shower.

“Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey,” Serena captioned the sweet mother-daughter pic. “Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️.” In the snapshot, the new mom holds baby Alexis as she soundly sleeps. She’s all bundled up in blankets and truly looks like a precious angel. SO adorable! Her Instagram story played like a mini film, documenting the tennis star’s maternity journey with sweet videos and never-before-seen photos of her progressing baby bump.

While Serena has said that being a mom won’t slow her down when it comes to her tennis career, we have a feeling she may have changed her mind once seeing her daughter’s precious face! Either way though, Serena told Vogue.com in August that she’s “definitely” returning to the court. “If anything, this pregnancy has given me a new power,” Serena said at the time. “I used to think I’d want to retire when I have kids, but no. I’m definitely coming back [to tennis]. Walking out there and hearing the crowd, it may seem like nothing. But there’s no better feeling in the world.” And as crazy as it sounds, the athlete is actually planning on returning as early as January!

“It’s the most outrageous plan,” Serena admitted to the publication. “I just want to put that out there. That’s, like, three months after I give birth. I’m not walking anything back, but I’m just saying it’s pretty intense.” If anyone can juggle motherhood and being a professional athlete though, it’s definitely Serena! And who knows, maybe her little one will follow in her footsteps!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited to see more pics of the precious newborn?