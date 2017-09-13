Kendall Jenner, Katie Holmes & Nina Dobrev Rule Runway & Front Row At Ralph Lauren NYFW Show

Celebs like Nina Dobrev, Jessica Chastain, Katie Holmes, and many more watched supermodels of the moment Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid walk the runway at the Ralph Lauren SS18 fashion show, held during NYFW. See the amazing looks right here!

Models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid revved the engines of the audience at the Ralph Lauren fashion show on Sept. 12. Guests were transported to Ralph’s garage in Bedford, New York, about 45 miles north of Manhattan. There, models walked among Bugattis, Bentleys, Ferraris, and other luxury (read: super expensive and rare) sports cars! Stars like Jessica Chastain, Diane Keaton, Katie Holmes, Nina Dobrev, Diane von Furstenberg, Donna Karan and Armie Hammer were all VIP guests at the show, where Cindy Crawford‘s son Presley Gerber walked as a model. Cindy’s daughter Kaia Gerber has been walking in shows this NYFW — she was at Alexander Wang and in Rihanna’s Fenty X Puma show — but was absent from this one.

Jessica looked AMAZING in an all white 3-piece suit. Her red hair was in retro waves and she topped off the gold with red lips and a gold clutch. Katie looked chic in shimmering gold pants and a leather jacket. Armie looked sexy and sophisticated in a velvet and satin jacket! The front row was a fashion show in itself!

The clothes on the runway definitely took to the car racing theme — Kendall was wearing a yellow and black dress with patent leather halter detailing — a color palette that matched one of the cars she walked past. Bella looked sexy and dramatic in a red ball gown, with patent leather top and a sweet, chiffon skirt. Other models rocked leather jackets, a houndstooth slip dress, and thigh-high boots, along with tweed, menswear-inspired separates. The outfits were very Annie Hall, so it was fitting the star of that film, Diane Keaton, was in the audience. There were also hats, bags, and coats to round out the fashionable ensembles. Basically, we want everything. We’ll take the cars as well! See all the looks in the gallery attached!

HollywoodLifers, did you love the Ralph Lauren’s NYFW show with Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid?