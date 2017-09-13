‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Watches Badgley Mischka’s NYFW Show From Front Row

Newly engaged ‘Bachelorette’ couple Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay, along with actresses like Alfre Woodard and Skai Jackson, watched the NYFW show on Sept. 12. See pics of the feminine collection here!

The Spring / Summer 2018 Badgley Mischka show was one for the ages. I’ve been a longtime fan of their feminine and flirty designs, and this new collection did not disappoint. In the front row, across from Rachel Lindsay, Skai Jackson and J. Alexander, HollywoodLife.com soaked in the amazing fashion. Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka described their inspiration: “We wanted to create our dream of Capri and the surrounding towns — a part of southern Italy we have yet to visit. Pietro Fornasetti was also reportedly mesmerized by, and drew his engravings of, Capri before ever visiting; we have the same dream and are going for the first time next week. If he could dream and create his version of it, and then later realize it, we hope we can too.”

The collection started with simple yet gorgeous dresses, perfect for a beach day. Styling was impeccable, by celeb favorite Micaela Erlanger, who works with stars like Lupita Nyong’o and Meryl Streep. Tassel earrings, jeweled sandals, and straw bags transported us to Italy and had us wishing for an immediate vacation. Soon enough, the chic basics were overtaken by stunning gowns. Sequins, chiffons, and feathers had the audience gasping at the red-carpet-ready pieces. Hair on models was styled by Peter Gray for Cutler/Redken. The makeup, centered by a bold red lip ,was by Gucci Westman for Inglot Cosmetics & Karuna Skincare. Nails were done by Deborah Lippmann.

See the stunning designs in the gallery attached!

