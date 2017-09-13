Why Is It Easier To Become President Than Miss America?

That was the question asked by contributer Michelle Wolf on ‘The Daily Show’s’ Sept. 12 show. And she makes an excellent point. Why does Miss America have to be a person of fine character, ready to represent all of America, when the president doesn’t have to meet those requirements?

The 95th Miss America pageant was held on Sunday, September 10th and the 51 national finalists were an impressive group of young women. Cara Mund, Miss North Dakota, took home the crown for 2018 and there’s no question that she’s an excellent role model. At 24, Cara is a graduate of Brown University, and plans to go to law school with the ultimate goal of being elected Governor of North Dakota one day. Not only that, she’s raised $80,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants the wishes of children who are fighting life-threatening diseases and conditions. Mund and all Miss America contestants are expected to be national role models for all with spotless characters. That means they are supposed to be well-educated, articulate, accepting of people from all backgrounds and none of their family members can serve in any capacity for any local, state or national pageant competitions — in other words, they can’t have conflicts of interest in the performance of their role. Hello, Donald Trump, you couldn’t promote your hotels, golf courses and hats all the time, if you were Miss America.

Now, here’s what Miss America has to swear to when it comes to her character: “I am of good moral character and have not been involved at any time in any act of moral turpitude.” Neither can I have “performed any act or engaged in any activity or employment that is or that could be characterized as dishonest, immoral, lewd or indecent.” That definitely rules out any p***y-grabbing or going into women’s or men’s dressing rooms uninvited, describing women as “bleeding from their eyes or whatever,” describing white supremacists and Nazis as “very fine people” or lying about 5,000 times to the public.

As Michelle Wolf said on The Daily Show, “getting into Miss America is super hard.” She points out that it is actually easier to become president than Miss America. There are only two requirements to become president — being 35 and born in America. So, here’s the question: Why does Miss America have to have moral turpitude, but the Commander-in-chief does not? Why does she have to be a unifier, but the current occupant of the Oval Office does not?

The 2018 Miss America contestants also had strong, well thought -out answers to questions about major political issues. Miss Texas, Margana Wood, labeled the violent Charlottesville white supremacist demonstrations as “a terrorist act and said, “President Donald Trump should have made a statement earlier addressing that fact.” Miss North Dakota, Cara Mund, the new Miss America, called pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement “a mistake… there is evidence that climate change exists and so we need to be at that table.” As Wolf pointed out, Miss America realizes she will be representing the US to the world, and that’s a big responsibility.

Hmm- why does Miss America take that responsibility more seriously than today’s chief resident of the White House?

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s bizarre that Miss America has to be more “qualified” and meet higher standards for the job than the President of the United States has to for his position? Let me know.