Mandy Moore Engaged: ‘This Is Us’ Star Set To Marry BF Taylor Goldsmith

OMG! It has just been announced that Mandy Moore is getting married for a second time. After two years together, her boyfriend, Taylor Goldsmith, popped the question.

Mandy Moore, 33, will say “I do” again! The This Is Us star is now engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Taylor Goldsmith, as confirmed by Marc Malkin on his Facebook page. The exciting news broke on Tuesday, September 12, with Marc revealing that the proposal happened on Monday night, September 11 inside the couple’s home. So sweet! “He was petrified,” a source shared with Marc. “Mandy said yes and is so happy.” As for the ring, Marc claims a source shared that it’s very “understated” and the perfect match for Mandy. Good job, Taylor!

As previously stated, this isn’t Mandy’s first time walking down the aisle. In 2009 Mandy wed rocker Ryan Adams one month after they were engaged, and they were married for about six years before filing for divorce. Their divorce was finalized in 2016, and it was revealed in September 2017 that she was dating Taylor. On July 12, 2017, Mandy revealed that she and Taylor had been together for two years. “The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T,” Mandy captioned a very sweet photo of them together, followed my multiple different color heart emojis. You can check it out for yourself below:

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are YOU excited to hear that Mandy is engaged to be married again? Leave your kind words and congrats for Mandy and Taylor in the comments below!