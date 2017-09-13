Lisa Hochstein Deletes Controversial Hurricane Photo After Hitting Back At Critics

‘RHOM’s Lisa Hochstein posted a photo of her family escaping Hurricane Irma in a private plane. Then, she was bashed for being ‘selfish’ about the deadly hurricane. So, she decided to slam her haters. Now, the photo’s been replaced with this…

Lisa Hochstein is in the red hot, negative spotlight on social media this week. The former Real Housewives of Miami star took to Instagram on September 9, where she posted a photo [as seen above] of her family — her husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Lenny Hochstein, their son, Logan and their two dogs — escaping Hurricane Irma in a private plane. As soon as she posted the photo, the reality star received major hit back from social media users who called her “tone deaf,” insensitive” and a “vapid a–hole,” to name a few. Other people accused her of “gloating” over the fact that her escape was far more easy than others who were left homeless, with nowhere to go amidst the deadly weather.

After hitting back at her haters, she took action once again on Sept. 12. Lisa deleted the controversial photo and replaced it with a heartfelt message about donating to hurricane victims. “We’re so happy to return to Miami a city that has given us so much and that we are proud to call home,” she wrote in a typed note. “We will be making a donation to the United Way of Miami to aid hurricane relief and encourage our family and friends to as well”.

Her caption continued: “Any donation big or small will help get Miami and all of Florida back on track. Thankful we did not get hit any harder by Hurricane Irma. Sending good vibes to everyone; you can also donate to [she provided a Global Empowerment Mission link] which helps all victims of this disaster”. The photo is below.

Lisa couldn’t seem to catch a break with her social media actions surrounding Hurricane Irma. Although she vowed to make a donation and encouraged others to do so, Lisa was trolled for not apologizing for her original post. Some people felt as though she should have included an apology for her private plane photo. Nonetheless, she did receive a lot of support under her donation post.

Soon after her original photo became a platform for hateful comments against her, Lisa didn’t delete the photo at first. Instead, she updated the caption where she hit back at her haters. Lisa responded to “the ignorant people leaving nasty comments,” where explained that she couldn’t fly commercial for multiple reasons. First, there were no commercial flights available; second, they didn’t have the proper paperwork to fly their dogs out of Miami; and third, they waited until last minute to leave. Her explanation extended further, which you can read, here.

