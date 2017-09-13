Lana Del Rey Transports Us To The Future In Gorgeous ‘White Mustang’ Video

Lana Del Rey dropped the video for her dreamy track ‘White Mustang’ today, Sept. 13, and consider our wigs snatched. Watch the sultry new visual here!

Lana Del Rey, 32, has given us some new eye candy in the form of her video “White Mustang,” which is from her most recent album Lust For Life. Lana never fails to transport us to the most glam version of America, and she does it again here…but this time it’s a Jetsons-style adventure set in the future. Staying true to the usual Lana production, there’s a car and a hot, long-haired love interest involved. (The aerial shots also give us “High By The Beach” vibes.) Watch the video below!

Oh, and if you’re asking who that hot lead actor is, here’s the intel. It’s Eðvarð Egilsson, a musician, actor and model based in Los Angeles who originally hails from Iceland. Lana called him personally to invite him to her house for a chat before he filmed his parts! “A friend of mine tagged me in a post on Facebook ad asking for a certain type of guy, with long hair and a beard for a music video,” he told Icelandic outlet mbl.is, adding that he had no idea it was for a Lana project. “The next day when I was DJing at a club I got a phonecall from Lana. She asked me to come to her home for a chat before taking on the project. So I did, we had a chat and she played some of her new music for me,” he added. How wild is that?!

Finally, Lana snuck in a clip of her track “Get Free,” perhaps hinting that it’s the next single? We’ll see!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Lana’s latest video? Tell us if you love it!