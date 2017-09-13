Kenneka Jenkins Death Investigation: Police Have ‘Located & Interviewed 12 People’ At Party

New details are emerging surrounding the mysterious and tragic death of 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins. Here’s what we know.

The Rosemont Police Department are releasing new details surrounding their investigation into the disturbing death of Kenneka Jenkins on Sept. 10. As we previously reported, the 19-year-old’s body was found in a walk-in freezer at the Crowne Plaza hotel. The discovery occurred over 24 hours after she arrived at the location for a party. She was recorded in video at the gathering, which law enforcement has been carefully scrutinizing in order to determine who was also at the party and, based on a new press release, they have located a dozen individuals who might have seen Kenneka. Head here for more photos of Kenneka.

“As of this release, we have located and interviewed twelve (12) persons who were involved in some way,” Police Chief Donald E. Stephens III writes in a new statement. “Eight (8) of those people interviewed were present the night/morning of the hotel gathering. Additionally, we have positively identified four (4) others who were present the night of the gathering and are working to locate and interview them. As interviews continue, the names and whereabouts of more people present that night are being discovered.”

Stephens went on to add that, besides the footage of the party, they are also closely examining the hotel camera feeds in order to unravel this troubling mystery. “The Rosemont Public Safety Department is currently reviewing and analyzing all social media content and videos along with surveillance video from the Crowne Plaza hotel. A total of forty-seven (47) hotel cameras are currently being analyzed by our investigators.” Could all these interviews and video feeds lead to Kenneka’s killer? We’ll just have to wait and see.

