Is Katie Holmes Upset Tom Cruise Isn’t Spending Time With Daughter Suri? How She’s Coping

Katie Holmes, 38, has provided such a loving and normal life for her daughter Suri Cruise, 11. She’s done it practically on her own following her 2012 divorce from Tom Cruise, 55. The actor has allegedly been pretty much absent from his daughter’s upbringing ever since their divorce and Katie’s break from his controversial Church of Scientology. The last time he was pictured with his little girl was a few months after the split when he took her to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park in Lake Buena Vista, Florida in Aug. of 2012. Since then there have been no public sightings of daddy and daughter and he has reportedly has gone in 1,458 days without seeing her according to In Touch magazine’s latest issue. That’s four years! But that’s okay cause Katie’s got things handled.

“Katie is the definition of supermom when it comes to Suri, she does it all. She’s so hands on with Suri and doesn’t do anything unless she think it’s what’s best for Suri. Of course there are always going to be things she can’t control, especially when it comes to Tom. Does Katie wish Suri could see her dad more often? Absolutely. But she tries not to make a big deal about it because the last thing she wants is for Suri to pick up on any negativity,” a source close to the actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“In a perfect world Tom would be more involved in Suri’s life but Katie doesn’t really think like that. She’s very practical and very much about getting on with life and staying grateful. This is the hand that she’s been dealt and she makes the best of it. She wants Suri to have the most normal childhood that she possibly can and she’s doing an incredible job making that happen, considering the circumstances,” our insider adds. Click here to see more pics of Katie.

While Tom may be an absentee dad, Katie has had the support of boyfriend Jaime Foxx, 49, for the past four years of their undercover dating. They’ve been so private and secretive and just finally came out as a couple in public on 2017’s Labor Day weekend, walking hand in hand down the beach in Malibu. Katie’s been equally quiet with Suri’s upbringing, keeping her out of the spotlight and doing normal things like taking her out for ice cream and an occasional Broadway show.

