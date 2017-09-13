Jessi Zazu Dead: Those Darlins Guitarist Tragically Loses Cancer Battle At 28

Nashville musician Jessi Zazu passed away at the age of 28 on Sept. 12. The Those Darlins guitarist had been fighting cervical cancer for more than a year at the time of her tragic death.

Jessi Zazu, who was a member of the former Nashville indie rock band, Those Darlins, tragically lost her hard-fought battle with cervical cancer on Sept. 12, according to The Tennessean. The paper reports that Jessi was surrounded by family, friends and fellow musicians in the intensive care unit of Centennial Hospital at the time of her death. She was just 28 years old, and her sad death comes less than a year after Jessi first opened up about her cervical cancer diagnosis.

In Dec. 2016, Jessi shared an emotional video of herself preparing for chemotherapy and revealed she’d been diagnosed with the treacherous disease seven months earlier. At the time of her reveal, the cancer had spread to her lymphatic system, and doctors were already not giving her much hope. “This is typically what they call a ‘no cure’ scenario,” Jessi explained. “But I refuse to believe that to be the case. I feel healthy, happy, hopeful, determined, positive and full of sparks and nails. In a sense: There’s a tumor growing on my body, I don’t know what lays in store, but I ain’t afraid anymore.” She vowed she would “never give up,” but unfortunately, the disease was too strong for her to keep fighting.

Jessi founded the rock band Those Darlins in 2006 with Nikki Kvarnes and Kelley Anderson, who was eventually replaced by Linwood Regensburg. They released albums in 2009, 2011 and 2013, and toured extensively throughout their years as a group. Those Darlins announced in Dec. 2015 that they would be taking a hiatus, and they played their last show on March 17, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York.

However, Jessi continued to remain devoted and connected to the Nashville music scene. She will be deeply missed by the Nashville community.

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts for Jessi’s family and loved ones in the comments section below.