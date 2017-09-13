Is Drake Dating Actress Bria Vinaite? — They Reportedly Got ‘Cozy’ During Toronto Dinner Date

Does Drake have a gorgeous new woman in his life? He went to dinner with actress Bria Vinaite on Sept. 11, and their intimate date night reportedly lasted for hours!

Bria Vinaite‘s movie, The Florida Project, screened at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 11, and that night, she celebrated the big day by hitting the town with someone we all know — Drake! The Toronto native took Bria to the restaurant Sotto Sotto, and it was reportedly a pretty intimate evening, according to Page Six. “It definitely looked like a date,” an eyewitness tells the paper. “And they left the restaurant at 2:30 a.m., hand in hand.” Things must’ve been going pretty well if they stayed until that early in the morning!

It’s pretty clear that Drake is feeling Bria, because on Sept. 12, he posted a photo of the actress on Instagram with the caption, “The Florida Project is the best movie you will see this year.” He even included the ‘heart eye’ emoji at the end of his message! Speaking of Instagram, Bria actually landed her role in the movie because of the social media site. Director Sean Baker reached out to her directly after seeing her page and asked her to audition for the part, and get this: She had no prior acting experience!

“I’ve been doing such crazy stuff,” she said at TIFF. “Stuff I’ve dreamed of and would just wanna cross off my bucket list. At the end of every day, I’m just like, ‘That didn’t happen.'” Having a ‘cozy’ dinner with an A-list rapper is another item she can add to that list now!

While Drake briefly dated Rihanna at the end of last year and had a fling with Jennifer Lopez at the end of 2016/beginning of 2017, he hasn’t been in a serious relationship for quite some time. Could Bria be who he finally settles down with!?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Drake and Bria make a cute couple? Or do you think they’re just friends?