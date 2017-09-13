iPhone X Vs. Galaxy S8: How Do Apple & Samsung’s Newest Models Compare?

It’s a smartphone showdown! Apple unveiled its iPhone X on Sept. 12 and fans were already lining up at the Apple store to buy one. Yet, should these fanatics switch over to a Samsung? Find out how the new iPhone and the Galaxy S8 match up.

Apple fans and Samsung stans bicker more than Taylor Swift, 27, and Katy Perry, 32, and the latest salvo in this never-ending smartphone war was fired on Sept. 12. Apple debuted their incredibly powerful iPhone X and the more modest iPhone 8. While the tech giants hoped these phones would be the 1-2 punch to knock out the competition, they came off more like Conor McGregor, 28, than Floyd Mayweather, 40. Despite being the most powerful iPhone ever, according to The Verge, the iPhone X seems to lag behind the Samsung Galaxy 8 when it comes to technical specs.

Display and Resolution: The iPhone X boasts a display size of 5.8 inches, with a resolution of 2436×1125 pixels. That sounds outright gorgeous, and even the iPhone 8 (with its 4.7 inch display on the basic model and 5.5 inch display on iPhone 8 Plus) sounds like a great deal. However, the Samsung Galaxy S8 has a display of 5.8 inches with a resolution of 2960×1440 pixels – and that’s just the basic model! If someone splurges for the Galaxy S8 Plus, they’ll get a 6.2 inches display with a resolution of 2960×1440.

Camera: The Galaxy S8, iPhone 8 and iPhone X all have a 12 megapixel rear camera, meaning that your photos will look better than ever. However, selfie-crazed fans might want to switch to Samsung. The latest iPhones will have a 7 megapixel front camera, while all the Samsung models will have an 8 mexapixel camera.

Performance: Sure, it’s great for a phone to look stunning and take jaw-dropping pictures, but what good is it if your phone is slower than slow? The latest generation of iPhones will boast the A11 Bionic processor, which, according to MacWord, will have 4.3 billion transistors and six cores. That means it should be fast as lightning and just as powerful. However, MacWorld said that in real-world use, the iPhone will be pretty close in speed to the Galaxy’s Snapdragon 835 processor. It all depends on how much RAM comes with the iPhone X. Right now, it’s unknown, while the Galaxy S8 will come with 4GB.

Other cool features: Both the Galaxy S8s and new iPhones will have wireless charging. The iPhone X will have a face ID scanner, while the Galaxy S8 will have iris scanners. Apple says the iPhone 8’s battery will be similar to the iPhone 7, while the iPhone X will last a couple hours longer. As for the Samsung Galaxy 8, Android fans will get about 8 hours of real-world use.

Price: The iPhone X will cost $999.00, while the iPhone 8 ($699.00) and iPhone 8 plus will be reasonably cheaper. The Samsung Galaxy S8 will be $749.00, and the Galaxy S8 Plus will be $100 more (at $849.00.)

