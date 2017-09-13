Harrison Ford Admits Han Solo Could Show Up In Another ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Yes, Han Solo was killed by his own son in ‘The Force Awakens,’ but when talking about characters returning… Harrison Ford didn’t exactly say no.

“When it comes to Star Wars and the given the nature of science fiction, are you absolutely, incontrovertibly finished with Star Wars?” That’s the question GQ magazine asked their 60th anniversary cover star, Harrison Ford. But his answer wasn’t exactly what we were expecting. “Um, I mean, I’m finished with Star Wars if Star Wars is finished with me,” he said. But if the franchise is not finished with him? “I can’t imagine it. But it is science fiction.”

You may remember that in The Force Awakens, Han Solo returned to try and save his son, Kylo Ren, from the dark side. However, in a shocking twist, Kylo took his father’s life, ending the journey of Han Solo. Or did he? Harrison did add that he’d “rather not” return as Han, though. “You know, at this point I’d rather do something else. Just because it’s more interesting to do something new.”

“Long before we had this title, the idea of The Force Awakens was that this would become the evolution of not just a hero, but a villain. Star Wars had the greatest villain in cinema history,” director J.J. Abrams said in an interview following the film’s release. “So, how you bring a new villain into that world is a very tricky thing. We knew we needed to do something fucking bold. The only reason why Kylo Ren has any hope of being a worthy successor is because we lose one of the most beloved characters.”

We know that the Star Wars universe isn’t shy about having past characters return, though — and since it is the genre, there’s always a way to make it happen. With more prequels being made, and flashbacks always happening, this could go on for quite some time. In Rogue One, we saw that they’re also not afraid to bring back actors who have passed away — the late Peter Cushing “reprised” his role as Grand Moff Tarkin, via hologram.

