Frank Vincent Dead: ‘Sopranos’ Star Reportedly Dies From Heart Surgery Complications At 78

Actor Frank Vincent, known for ‘The Sopranos’ and several Martin Scorsese movies, died on Wednesday, September 13, reportedly while receiving open heart surgery.

Frank Vincent, 78, reportedly died at a New Jersey hospital on September 13, according to TMZ. The actor reportedly suffered a heart attack the week prior, and underwent open heart surgery on the 13th. He reportedly died during the surgery. This story is still developing. HollywoodLife.com will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Frank’s loved ones during this difficult time.