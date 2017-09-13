Hot Florida Police Officers Helping During Hurricane Irma Go Viral As Women Throw Themselves At Them

Is it hot in here or is it just these police officers? A handful of hunky Florida cops are being objectified by women all over the world after sharing a picture on Facebook, and needless to say they are NOT complaining about the attention.

Anyone up for a trip to Florida? The Gainesville Police Department is suddenly getting a lot of attention after a post they shared on September 10 went viral. The post was actually a selfie of three officers in their dress blues heading out to do some work in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. So, what made the post so special? Well, the three officers in the picture — Nordman, Hamill and Rengering — are super hot! The selfie caught the eye of quite a few women, most of whom shared on their own Facebook pages and kept the love going. Just three days later on September 13, the post had over 379k likes, over 217k shares, and 140k comments. The Gainesville PD has even decided to make a calendar and sell it for charity!

Sadly, we also have some bad news for you: two of the officers are married. Bummer! The good news? At least one is single, and it’s the handsome officer all the way on the right, according to the department’s Facebook page. That’s Officer Rengering, and something tells us that he’s getting a lot of swipe rights on his Tinder and/or Bumble profile right about now. One look at the comments on the picture reveals that women everywhere are truly obsessed with these three officers — married or not! “So, looks like my next vacation will be spent in Gainesville rolling through stop signs and driving with a tail light out every evening until I’ve been pulled over by the entire night shift. It’s gonna get expensive, and my insurance premiums will go through the roof from all those tickets, but… *fans self with a stack of travel brochures and birth control pamphlets*,” one woman commented. Too funny! See more of the flirty (and racy) comments below:





Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about these hot cops in Gainesville? Comment below, let us know!