‘DWTS’: Barbara Corcoran Jokes She Wants To Sleep With Keo Motsepe & His Reaction Is Hilarious

She may be able to make a business deal, but can she get down? Barbara Corcoran spoke with HollywoodLife.com exclusively about her struggles so far on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ and how Keo is definitely helping.

“Barbara can move! You’re in for a treat,” Keo Motsepe, 27, told us EXCLUSIVELY following the announcement of this season’s Dancing with the Stars cast. He’s paired with Shark Tank‘s Barbara Corcoran, 68, who revealed to us that while she’s been having a tough time in rehearsals due to her dyslexia.

“Part of dyslexia is you can’t sequence numbers, or beats, or letters — that’s why I can’t read. All that kind of stuff was like learning a foreign language for me,” she said, adding that that made her mess up very simple steps. But there was another large challenge there. It was difficult for her to get over her “own embarrassment and shame.”

“It threw me right back into that classroom where as a kid, everyone was laughing at me, and I was laughing at myself in a bad way,” Barbara said. “So it was damaging those first couple of days, but Keo constantly told me to get out of my head. He could look in my eyes and tell that those evil spirits were coming right back at me, just uncanningly… I can’t say they’re gone by any means, but I’m having victories over that. That’s a real take home value, long-term in life. I think I’m going to get over myself at this age, and I couldn’t get over it before.”

While Keo is extremely positive and finds creative ways to teach her, the only thing she hears in her head is, “You’re so stupid, you’lll never be smart.” So she definitely feels luck to have him — plus, their chemistry is definitely strong.

“I wanna sleep with him,” Barbara told us, laughing — and absolutely shocking Keo. “Of course he couldn’t consider it, and I’m married so I really wouldn’t consider it, but I love this guy!” Naturally, we pointed out that her fellow shark, Robert Herjavec actually did find love with his DWTS partner — he’s now married to Kym Johnson!

“I wonder if Robert ask this their first meeting,” Keo said, before looking in the camera, as if he was speaking right to Barbara’s co-star. “Robert, did you asks Kym this, the first day you met?”

