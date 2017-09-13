YouTubers Damon & Jo Are Giving Us Major Nostalgia With Their New Show ‘Damn Millenials’

Damon and Jo are awesome. The duo travels the world making YouTube videos, released a new book called ‘#Woke’ about living your best life, and are bringing us some major nostalgia with their show ‘Damn Millenials.’ They chatted with HL about all of it, here!

Is there anything YouTubers Damon and Jo can’t do?! The adorable web duo has travelling down to a science, and they’re not shy about sharing their secrets. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com, they revealed some of their very best tips. “The key to successful travelling is making sure everybody is happy,” said Jo, and the best way to do that is to “separate!” Both adventure junkies agree that the number one thing to look for in a travel buddy is someone that’s comfortable “splitting up along the way.” Next, “start local,” says Jo. “No matter where you are in the states, you can travel in a 1 hour radius and get somewhere different.” So true!

For longer trips, Damon suggests saving up by stashing away money. He literally hides a few dollars a day until he has enough for a trip. Jo uses the same idea, but on an app. And if you’re new to travelling and looking for somewhere cheap, close, and safe, they have the perfect spot. “We both love Montreal,” says Jo. “Everybody’s bilingual its such an interesting experience,” Damon agreed. “Montreal feels like a European city in the middle of North America. its easy to get to, but you still have this experience of bilingualism. In terms of safety too, it’s one of the safest cities.” Their blog shutupandgo.travel is chock full of tips to get you ready to go out and find your own adventure.

Through their travels, Damon and Jo have learned a lot about life. For example, they noticed that other countries aren’t so obsessed with taking pictures and staying connected. This inspired them to write their new book #Woke. “Everyone’s okay with doing a juice detox but what if you took a book and used it as a life cleanse?” asked Damon. “Instead of buying a 400 page book, we thought what if you made one full day of your life completely aware AKA ‘woke’? If each hour you looked at that hour and thought, ‘it’s 9am, am I awake? What’s stressing me out? How am I feeling?’ We think every young person should get #Woke. It’s simple but you can do what you want with it.”

Jo stresses that they want to help young people wake up and start thinking about what THEY want from life. “If anything we’re in the era of not making time for ourselves,” she explained. “You’re living life like a zombie. We haven’t talked about the basics, are you happy? Are you making decisions for you?”

Speaking if things that make you happy, you NEED to check out the duo’s new Facebook Watch show Damn Millennials. “It’s 90 seconds of nostalgia” teases Damon. “We wanted to make a show about the early 200os and 90s. We’re looking at it from a comedic standpoint, like inflatable chairs, these were all the rage… why?! We laugh at how at the time it was the latest technology, it’s such a feel good show.”

HollywoodLifers, have you read #Woke yet? Let us know!