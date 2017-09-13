Cynthia Rowley’s Spring 2018 Collection: Dreamy Designs Perfect For Vanessa Hudgens & Zendaya

Cynthia Rowley’s SS18 designs expertly captured an elegant bohemian spirit. Showcasing her goddess-like collection on swinging models, we think Vanessa Hudgens & Zendaya would LOVE the airy pieces.

In her NYC showroom on Sept. 12, Cynthia Rowley, 59, welcomed guests with celebratory champagne as she showed off her spring collection for 2018 at New York Fashion Week. The cheerful presentation was fun and light-hearted as the models stood on white swings, gently rocking back and forth wearing feminine dresses, crop tops, and bodysuits. While whimsical, it turned out to be the perfect way to demonstrate just how much movement Cynthia’s latest pieces have. And the breezy bohemian styles definitely reminded us of Vanessa Hudgens, 28, and Zendaya, 21. Click here to see pics of models on the runway during NYFW SS18.

Cynthia’s latest collection was inspired by the sea, and we love how her clothes gave off “urban mermaid” vibes. “It’s no secret that aside from my work, surfing is something I do happily for hours on end,” Cynthia said in her press release. “The sea is my outlet, and I catch myself thinking of tales of Aphrodite and how she was created from the ocean itself. I wanted to bring that sense to the city — the sand at dusk, its warm reflection from the sun’s rays before it cools under the moon, the wetsuit as my second skin allowing me to feel bare in the water’s tide — and decided that nude is the color of the night. Swimwear, but for the city.”

We can totally see Vanessa rocking these pieces, as her style is effortless and bright but with a major bohemian streak. It’s no secret the actress loves maxi dresses and flowy pieces too, and Cynthia’s new line is in no short supply. Zendaya’s youthful glam style totally compliments Cynthia’s latest designs as well. The star never fails to shine bright on the red carpet, and we think she’d fall in love with these springy pieces. “I imagined the same soft glow falling from New York lights, on silk silhouettes, and the collection as the escape from it all,” Cynthia said. SO beautiful!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you in love with Cynthia’s breezy, carefree designs? Are you already looking forward to SS18?