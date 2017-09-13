Harry Styles & 7 More Celebrities You Didn’t Know Had A 3rd Nipple

It’s been 20 years since Chandler Bing got his third nipple removed on ‘Friends,’ but believe it or not, there are some people who have that little problem IRL! From Harry Styles to Zac Efron and more, check out eight stars who have an extra nip!

Get this: Harry Styles not only has three nipples — he has FOUR! The rumors about the 23-year-old’s extra nips came out back in 2012, and he wasn’t shy about confirming it. “They’re a bit smaller than the other ones, so I don’t look like a cow,” he admitted in an April 2012 interview. The next year, he gave us some more info, jokingly adding,”I think I must have been a twin, but then the other one went away and left its nipples behind.” LOL! In July, he also re-confirmed the news to Chelsesa Handler during a Q&A, and even pointed out exactly where the extra nipples are on his body.

Meanwhile, the details about Carrie Underwood’s third nipple have been out there since the first day she ever graced our television screens on American Idol! During her audition, she shared the fun fact with the judges, and explained why she opted to get it removed.”It really just looked like a mole,” she revealed. “If I were in a two-piece bathing suit, people would ask me what it was, and I said it was a birthmark, because it was. But I kind of got a little self-conscious of it.”

There’s more where these two came from, though! If you click through the gallery above, you’ll see other stars who have a third nipple, and find out the stories behind them. You won’t believe who else is a member of this unexpected group!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that these celebrities have a third nipple!?