Brad Pitt Storms Off Set After ‘Tough Day’ Of Filming: How Angelina Jolie Divorce Is Stressing Him Out

Brad Pitt has returned to acting, but the stress of his divorce from Angelina Jolie is still on his mind. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he stormed off the set after fighting with his director on his new film.

It’s been so long since we’ve seen Brad Pitt, 53, on the silver screen, being the dreamy movie star that he is. Nearly a year after Angelina Jolie, 42, filed for divorce from him, he’s hard at work filming the sci-fi thriller Ad Astra. But the pain of his personal life is never far from his mind. “Brad stormed off set after one of his toughest days yesterday. He has been really stressed out over his divorce with Angelina and yesterday while shooting difficult scenes including stunts, his emotions got the best of him,” a source close to the actor tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Jim Gray, whom he has known for decades got very heated. There was some creative tension, but it wasn’t anything that could have derailed the production in any way. Sometimes friends fight and that’s what happened between Brad and the director,” our insider continues. According to imdb.com, the film’s plot is “An Army Corps engineer searches across the galaxy for his father, who disappeared on a mission to find alien life 20 years ago.” That means some tricky stunt work and that helped push the star over the edge. “It was a grueling day, Brad had been attached to wires, it was intense and his discussions with his director,, whom he has known for decades got very heated. There was some creative tension, but it wasn’t anything that could have derailed the production in any way. Sometimes friends fight and that’s what happened between Brad and the director,” our insider continues.

“Brad is a passionate filmmaker intent on making sure every movie he makes is the best production possible, it was his passions that led to the blowup,” our source adds. “Brad has been working hard at being his best self. He has been living very clean, and has not been drinking, smoking or vaping and that has been challenging for Brad too. Yesterday all that tension came to a head and things kinda got out of hand just a bit.” See pics of Brad, right here

The superstar is still one of the most loved and respected actors in the biz, and true to form he bounced right back from having a rough day. “Brad is a true professional. He shook it all off however and was back to work the next day like a pro,” our insider says. We’re stoked that he’s returned to making movies , as we haven’t seen him on the big screen since 2016’s Allied. After all he went through over the past year with Angelina and their nasty divorce and custody battle, at least he’s at a place where he’s physically and emotionally ready to get back to the business of being a movie superstar!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that Brad has returned to acting?