Behati Prinsloo Pregnant: Joyfully Expecting Baby Number 2 With Hubby Adam Levine

Well it looks like Victoria’s Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo, 28, will be sitting out this year’s fashion show in China, as she’s expecting baby number two with husband Adam Levine, 38. The stunner made the announcement on her Instagram on Sept. 13 by posting a selfie of her already very pregnant baby belly while rocking a colorful bikini. She simply captioned the pic “Round 2” as the photo did all the explaining that the couple have another child on the way. They welcomed daughter Dusty Rose juts one year ago in Sept. 2016.

This isn’t the first time the couple used a shot of gorgeous Behati in a bikini to announce a pregnancy. On Apr. 2, 2016, Adam posted an Instagram photo of his wife in a sexy red bikini with the slightest hint of a baby bump and captioned it “My two favorite Laker fans,” as she was rocking a hat supporting the LA NBA team. Five months later they welcomed little Dusty! This time around Behati looks much farther along in her pregnancy as her bump is much larger. She appears to be well into her second trimester. See pics of Behati and Adam, right here.

The model and the Maroon 5 frontman tied the knot in Los Cabos, Mexico in July 2014 and wanted to start a family right away. They tried for almost a year-and-a-half before becoming pregnant with Dusty. Now they’re expanding their family in quick order, as Dusty is turning one on Sept. 21. Wow, two kids under two-years-old is going to be quite a handful, but this pair loves being parents so much we’re sure they’re going to embrace every second of all that crying and diaper changing chaos!

