You Can Get Gigi Hadid’s Perfect Model Waves At Anna Sui In 4 Easy Steps

Gigi Hadid owned the runway at Anna Sui’s Spring 2018 show during NYFW on Sept. 11. Get the details her EXACT hairstyle — it’s easy to copy yourself, at home!

The Anna Sui Spring Summer 2018 fashion show was full of gorgeous, layered pieces made of lace and ruffles. The designs had pretty prints, patterns, and tons of shine and glamour. The entire show had a carefree, laid-back vibe, and the hair look matched that aesthetic. Hair was lead by celeb hairstylist Garren, who is the co-founder of the brand R+Co. He used R+Co products to create natural waves and movement in the hair. Some models had loose braids, and some rocked undone waves — everyone embraced a “hippy moment, inspired by a summer of love.”

Here’s how to get the exact look from Garren:

“1. Start by adding texture to the hair, applying SAIL Soft Wave Spray ($29) from roots to ends.

2. Diffuse hair to enhance natural texture.

3. For girls with curly hair, spray FREEWAY Spray Defining Gel ($29) into hair and run your fingers through or use a large comb to create movement.

4. Finish by flipping hair over and applying a little SKYLINE Dry Shampoo Powder ($36) everywhere to add volume without dulling shine.”

Undone waves are super popular this season at NYFW. It seems like girls everywhere want that “off-duty model” look — we saw a similar style at Alexander Wang, on models like Kendall Jenner, and at Alice & Olivia. At Alice & Olivia, celeb hairstylist Justine Marjan used TRESemme products to prep, and use a flat iron for natural looking waves.

