Angelina Jolie Admits She Put Kids On ‘Lockdown’ After Brad Pitt Split: It’s Been A Difficult Year

It’s been one year since Angelina Jolie, 42, filed for divorce from husband Brad Pitt, 51. To say it’s been a rough year is an understatement. Angelina opened up about the divorce and its effect on their six children in a new interview with PEOPLE. The actress and director said that to deal with these “difficult times,” she admittedly put the whole family on “lockdown” to deal with their situation in private. But one year later, she’s ready to let the kids run free again!

“I have had my ups and downs. I guess I am a little bit stronger,” Angelina told PEOPLE. “We all have our difficult times, but as a mother you also have a responsibility first and foremost towards the kids. They are going through their formative years and everything else comes second to that.” She includes her career in that statement. Angelina just debuted her latest film, First They Killed My Father (which she directed), but now she’s taking some time off.

“Everything will be around the children,” she said. “I haven’t worked for over a year now because they needed me home. Everything was just stopped. I’m really sitting and talking with them because everything affects them. Every location, every type of project, I’m going to have to adjust it to however much they can handle.”

While Angelina and the kids have been seen out in public together pretty frequently lately, she admits that she had them placed in a sort of “lockdown” for awhile after the divorce news broke. “I think they’re itching to get out in the world again,” Angelina told the mag. “We’ve all been a bit in lockdown and going through some things. I think it would be good to get out there and play together.”

She’s getting them out more and more! She took them all to Disneyland in July for a fun day at Happiest Place on Earth, and they looked like they were all having a blast. She’s spent one-on-one time with each kid, as well; she and eldest child Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 15, enjoy lunches together often.

