Angelina Jolie Shades Brad Pitt: Implies He Didn’t Stand By Her, Like The Kids

Nearly a year after she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie is opening up about how she’s moving on with her six kids — and she certainly seems to throw a little shade her ex’s way in this new interview.

Angelina Jolie, 42, is discussing the aftermath of her divorce from Brad Pitt, 53, in more detail than ever in a new interview for the New York Times, including how her kids are handling it. “None of it is easy,” she admits. “It’s very, very difficult, a painful situation, and I just want my family healthy.” Hmm, is this her way of implying that the family wasn’t healthy when she and Brad were together? Sadly, she also says the kids aren’t quite at the point where she wants them to be. When asked if the family is “healthy,” she replies, almost inaudibly, according to the interviewer, “They’re getting better.”

Still, she also praises her kids for how they’ve come together and in recent months. “They really help me so much,” she gushes. “We’re really such a unit.” Then, she seems to throw some major shade Brad’s way by adding, “They’re the best friends I’ve ever had. Nobody in my life has ever stood by me more.” Does this mean that the 53-year-old didn’t stand by her in the 10+ years they were together?!

Angelina shocked everyone when she filed for divorce from Brad in Sept. 2016. Now, the New York Times reporter reveals that directing a movie about the Cambodian genocide, called First They Killed My Father, may have been what pushed the actress to take the big step. “The film centers on [Loung] Ung’s family members, some of whom survived,” the interviewer explains. “And Ms. Jolie said she thought a lot about what family meant during production, and how they should help each other and take care of one another.”

Since the split, we have yet to see Brad photographed with any of the pair’s six kids, although he’s reportedly spent time with them on various occasions. Meanwhile, Angelina is constantly seen out and about with the children, and has even brought them to red carpet events with her. Since the exes agreed to seal their divorce documents in January, it’s unclear where their custody agreement stands right now. As of January, though, Angie still had full physical custody.

