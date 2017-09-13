Miranda Lambert Gushes Over Boyfriend Anderson East On Their 2nd Anniversary — See Sweet Message

Cuties! Miranda Lambert’s romance with fellow country star Anderson East just reached an important milestone. See how she celebrated their two year anniversary of dating with the sweetest message.

After five years of marriage and a painful divorce from Blake Shelton, 41, in 2015, Miranda Lambert, 33, has found lasting love with singer Anderson East, 29, and the couple just celebrated two years together on Sept 12. The “Vice” singer posted a photo to her Instagram account giving her man a sweet kiss on the cheek while overlooking a romantic European canal. She wrote in the caption “Oh how I remember well, sunset on September 12th…” #PushingTime🎶 #2yearstoday❤️#bamaboy @andersoneast. She wrote the song “Pushing Time” about falling in love with Anderson and was referring to the lyric “Oh, how I remember well /Sunset on September 12/I disappeared to get a drink/You still kept your eyes on me.” Now we finally know the significance of the date in her song!

By sharing that they’re hitting the two year mark now, Miranda tipped us of that their romance began WAY sooner than the pair let on, as they originally revealed their romance in Dec. 2015. This means they started dating just two months after her July 20, 2015 divorce from Blake. After that, she immediately hit the studio and started recording material for her sixth album The Weight of These Wings. The songs include heartbreak over her split from The Voice judge, as well as uplifting songs about finding love again with Anderson. The couple even co-wrote the songs “Getaway Driver” and “Well-Rested” for her album. See pics of Miranda and Anderson’s romance, here.

While Miranda may have celebrated two years of dating bliss with Anderson online, she spent Sept. 12 helping others as the native Texan performed in the Hand In Hand Hurricane Relief Telethon alongside fellow country stars Chris Stapleton, 39, Lyle Lovett, 55. Robert Earl Keen, 61, and George Strait, 65. They sang George’s classic hit “Texas” from the Majestic Theater in San Antonio, with an introduction by the state’s favorite acting son Matthew McConaughey, 47. After “Texas,” the quintet segued into “I Believe,” to end things on more somber yet inspirational note.

HollywoodLifers, send your congrats to Miranda and Anderson for their two-year dating anniversary!