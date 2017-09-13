‘AGT’ Recap: The Last Round Of Difficult Goodbyes Before Season 12 Finale

It was an emotional night on ‘America’s Got Talent!’ We were forced to say goodbye to some favorites in the last live results before the FINALE! Find out who will be competing for the winning title!

Eleven acts took the Dolby Theater stage last night on America’s Got Talent and only 5 made it through to the finals in tonight’s live results. The race for 1 million dollars and headlining a Vegas show are on the line and only the best of the best can make it through what is sure to be the toughest finale yet! In traditional, live results fashion, host Tyra Banks announced the talents that came in fourth, fifth and sixth place were eligible for the Dunkin Save, giving America 30 minutes to vote to save their favorite! Those acts, in no particular order, were Colin Cloud, Diavolo and Kechi.

The first elimination then took place, with Christian Guardino and Merrick Hanna sadly going home, but the ecstatic and overwhelmed Angelica Hale going through to the finals. Something that stood out, especially in the first elimination, was the camaraderie amongst the other contestants. Angelica was completely overcome with emotion because she was sad for her friends who were sent home, and Christian took a moment to hug the 9-year-old as he walked off stage. And that’s why we love this show!

Next, Mandy Harvey, Celine Tam and the Pompeyo Family were called to the stage. Of the three, Mandy was sent through to the finals, increasing the chances that my prediction that she wins it all will become reality!

Following a performance by Absinthe, one of Vegas’ hottest shows, it was the last elimination before the Dunkin Save! Light Balance went up against In The Stairwell, and it was Tyra’s Golden Buzzer crew, Light Balance, that went through to the finals!

Finally, it was time to find out who America voted to the finals through the Dunkin Save! Kechi took the fourth spot, via the Dunkin Save, and there was one remaining for the judges to decide! It was between Diavolo and Colin Cloud, and the judges ultimately chose Diavolo to fill the final spot in the finals!

Okay, AGT fans, who is ready for the finals, on Tuesday at 8 PM ET?! HollywoodLifers, who do you think is going to win it all?