‘Big Brother’ Final 4 Revealed: Who Survived The Surprise Eviction?

None of the houseguests were expecting this… but you know what they say about ‘Big Brother!’ The final four were revealed in a shocking special eviction episode, and everyone was in tears!

Josh, Christmas, Paul, Alex and Kevin thought Thursday would be eviction night, like usual. Little did they know, Julie Chen would be arriving a day early. Of course, everyone was in shock — but they were also ready to play Big Brother. With Alex and Kevin up on the block, Alex had a plan: cry and make Josh feel bad for her. Her mistake? She told he ally, Paul, she was faking it. He then went and told Josh.

Granted, it didn’t really matter. Josh was busy telling Christmas he would be taking her to final two, while she admitted she couldn’t make that promise yet. That was just the beginning of the broken friendship trend though.

Paul won the veto, and when Alex assumed he’d be pulling her off the block, he told her the truth: he couldn’t win with her. Instead of blindsiding her at the end, he pulled her aside and said if he pulled her off the block, he’d lose Christmas and Paul’s trust, and he’d lose the game. He made the mistake last season of taking the wrong person to the final.

In the confessional, she said that if it came down to it, she’d still take him. Paul actually broke down crying after that, admitting he didn’t want to end someone else’s game. It was the first time this season that we’d seen that side of Paul — he’d been manipulating the house the whole season to get ahead, but showed that when it came down to turning on a true friend, it wasn’t easy. He proved his friendship again by not saying her name when it was time; Christmas voted for her to be evicted while Paul said Kevin’s name. Josh, the tie breaker, voted (through tears, of course) to evict Alex.

At the HOH, it was all about how much the houseguests have been paying attention throughout the game. So, it’s no surprise that Paul won — and immediately broke down in tears, securing his spot in the final three.

