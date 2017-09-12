Hope Hicks: 5 Things To Know About New White House Communications Director

Hope Hicks has been named the permanent White House communications director after temporarily holding the position for three weeks. Here’s everything you need to know about the 28-year-old.

After nearly a month of serving as the interim White House communications director, Hope Hicks, 28, is taking on the role permanently, a White House spokesperson confirmed to CNN on Sept. 12. She took on the position temporarily on Aug. 16, two weeks after Anthony Scaramucci was fired from the job, and clearly, Donald Trump and his people have been impressed with the work she’s done since then. Hope has been a loyal member of Trump’s team for quite some time, and you can learn more about here here.

1. Her career started in public relations. After graduating from Southern Methodist University in 2010, Hope began working at the Zeno Group in New York City. She moved on to Hiltzik Strategies in 2012, where she helped represent Ivanka Trump’s fashion line, and some of her other ventures. This is how she developed a relationship with the Trump family. In August 2014, Hope started working for the Trump organization full-time, with her focus mostly on helping expand Ivanka’s fashion line.

2. She got involved in Trump’s politics in 2015. After seeing the work Hope did for his daughter, Donald wanted her to work on his presidential campaign. Even though she had never worked in politics before, she became Donald’s press secretary, and controlled which reporters were able to speak with the Republican candidate on a daily basis.

3. She took on a White House position once Trump was elected. Donald Trump was elected as president in November 2016. That December, Hope was given the position of White House director of strategic communications in his administration for a salary of $179, 700. She served in that role for eight months before becoming the interim communications director, and now, the permanent one. Hope is the third person to hold the position since Trump’s inauguration.

4. Her long-term relationship ended when her career took off. Hope was dating her boyfriend for six years before they broke up in the midst of her demanding work on Trump’s campaign.

5. She has done modeling and was an athlete. As a teenager, Hope modeled for Ralph Lauren. She was also the cover model for the books The It Girl and Hourglass Adventures. Hope was also co-captain of her high school lacrosse team and started the club lacrosse program at SMU.

