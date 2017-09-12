New iPhone X & 8: The Best Ways To Buy The Latest Smartphones

Ooh, shiny! The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are expected to launch today, Sept. 12, along with the mysterious iPhone X. Here’s how and when you can buy the new phones — one of which is rumored to cost $1,000 and more!

With a rumored price tag of $1,000+, you’ll probably want to make monthly payments for your new, premium iPhone X (or the probably-only-slightly-cheaper iPhone 8 or 8 Plus, which are also expected to be announced today at the Apple keynote event happening in Cupertino, CA.) Fortunately, it will likely cost you less than $50 a month through your wireless carrier, as Business Insider has calculated. Not too bad!

You can also go through Apple’s iPhone upgrade program, which is a 24-month installment loan with 0% interest. While it’s not too different from your wireless carrier’s monthly payment plan, it does include Apple Care. Here’s how the program works:

1. You have to be eligible. You’ll need to be at least 18 (so bring your ID to the store) and have good credit. You can only use a credit card to make payments — no debit cards. Take a look at the full terms and conditions here.

2. Make sure you actually enroll in the program. This might seem obvious, but there are a lot of payment options when shopping in-store and online, so make sure you specifically enroll in the program. When asked how you want to pay while checking out online, choose the “Apple iPhone Upgrade Program” option.

3. Know that it’s not the cheapest way to buy an iPhone. The only real perk of the program is Apple Care, which is less of a headache than most carrier insurance plans. Your unlocked phone will also work on any carrier, which means you can switch easily if you feel like it. All of this will run you about $14-16 extra per month as opposed to a wireless carrier plan, as Insider reports.

In the end, you may just want to hold on to your older model, because we all know the latest ones can have issues at first. This option is definitely the smartest if you’re on a budget!

