Angelic-Looking Teen, 19, Allegedly Kills Mom Because She Wouldn’t Let Him Keep A Puppy

We’re speechless. A 19-year-old Michigan man was charged with murder for allegedly shooting his mom in her sleep after she told him he’d have to keep the dog he found at his dad’s house, not hers. The teen even admitted to the crime!

A 51-year-old mom, Lisa Marie Wilson, was found dead in her home on the morning of Sept. 8, the Lansing State Journal reported. Lisa was fatally shot in the back of the head, and her murder was called in by her son Andrew Wilson, 19. While at first Andrew told police that he returned to their Wheatfield Township, Mich. home to find his mother dead in bed, he later admitted what REALLY allegedly happened. And honestly, we are beyond words.

Apparently Lisa told Andrew the night before that he would have to keep the puppy he had recently found, at his dad’s home in Dansville, instead of at HER home, according to Ingham County Sheriff’s detective Charles Buckland. The 19-year-old told authorities that he then removed a .22 Magnum rifle from a locked cabinet during the night, and proceeded to go into Lisa’s room and shoot her in the back of the head as she slept. Andrew then tried to get rid of the weapon by driving to the woods and dumping it. However, the gun was later recovered by police, with authorities revealing it had a spent shell casing and a live round in it.

After Andrew called 911 at 7 am, police came over to investigate and determined that no one besides Lisa and her son had been inside of the house when the murder took place. The teen, who does not have a past criminal history, was arraigned at 55th District Court in Mason on Sept. 11 in front of Judge Mark Blumer. He was charged with murder and felony firearm possession, and the judge ended up denying him bond. He is set to appear in court again on Sept. 28.

