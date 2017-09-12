Selena Gomez Stuns In Leather Jacket & Flared Jeans At Coach’s NYFW Show

Selena Gomez looked casual and chic wearing flared jeans and a light brown leather jacket at the Coach Spring / Summer 2018 show. Get the details on her outfit here!

Selena Gomez looked radiant at the Coach show, held at 299 South Street in New York City on Sept. 12. From the front row, she looked so pretty! We wouldn’t expect anything less! Her glowing makeup was done by Hung Vanngo. Her hair had TONS of volume — it was in a dramatic side part and flipped over. It was styled in loose, undone waves — very girl-next-door. Her nails were done by Tom Bachik. She posed next to Emma Roberts, who wore a yellow dress and a bold red lip. Wearing Coach, Selena looked casual yet chic and cool — she’s the girl you want as your best friend (so you can steal all the clothes from her closet)! Last season, at the Fall 2017 show, Selena wore a sheer dress with girly details as she sat in the front row next to Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. This is a totally new style for Selena, and it WORKED. We love this new, rocker side of Sel. Maybe it has something to do with her boyfriend The Weeknd?

Selena has been working for Coach for some time and even designed a handbag called the Selena Grace, which has “Love yourself first” embossed at the bottom of the handbag in Selena’s handwriting. The collaboration with Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers also features small, leather accessories like bag charms, wristlets, and ID cases. Selena will be at the Coach store on 5th avenue on September 13 around 1:30pm, so get in line early for a chance to meet her!

