Scottie & Larsa Pippen Back Together — Move To L.A. As A Family To ‘Figure Things Out’

Nearly a year after filing for divorce, Scottie Pippen and wife Larsa are getting a brand new start by moving to L.A. with their four kids and are reportedly on the road to reconciliation. We’ve got the details on what brought them back together.

A fresh city and a fresh start! Former NBA great Scottie Pippen, 51, shocked the world in Oct. of 2016 when he filed for divorce from wife Larsa, 43, after 19 years of marriage. They seemed to have a great relationship and were raising four amazing kids when the breakup news came. Nearly a year later, they’ve decided to give their union another go by moving their family from Miami to L.A. and getting back together, according to a report by TMZ. The pair have been spotted out and about in Beverly Hills grabbing romantic dinners and even having his and hers manicures on Sept. 11, where they looked blissful after leaving a salon and driving off together. The site says they “really want to make things work” this time around, and we are totally rooting for them!

The site reports that one of the reasons the family picked up and moved from Miami to LA is so their 15-year-old son Scotty can play basketball at Sierra Canyon, a school nationally known for its stellar athletics programs, especially hoops. The number one high school basketball player in the country Marvin Bagley, 18, decided to forgo his senior year there and is going straight to NCAA powerhouse Duke to start in their 2017-18 season. Since Scotty has the basketball genes of his former Chicago Bulls star dad, his parents obviously have big dreams that he’ll follow in his footsteps to an NBA career. See pics of Scottie and Larsa, here.

Things looked so hopeful for the pair in the months after Scottie filed for divorce, as the couple spent time together and seemed to be trying to work things out. In 2017 they went on family trips to Universal Studios in Florida and even a Valentine’s Day vacay to the Caribbean where the former hoopster tagged his Instagram pics #TeamPippen showing his estranged wife and their four kids looking so happy. But in April TMZ reported that the divorce was still on, as the “two sides decided it’s just not working and the best move is to split.” Thank goodness they’ve come to their senses and realized that their nearly two decade marriage is totally worth saving! Now we just hope they finally pull those divorce papers once and for all.

