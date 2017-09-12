National Chocolate Milkshake Day: Free Ice Cream, 50 Cent Frostys & More Epic Deals

It’s National Chocolate Milkshake Day, AKA a day that you probably didn’t know about but will be happy exists. Here are the best freebies and discounts that you can get for today only!

First, the Bs. Use coupon code JUMPB to take 50 percent off your purchase at Baskin Robbins. You’ll also get a free scoop of ice cream at Ben and Jerry’s when you make a $10 or more gift card purchase. Not too shabby!

Join the Carvel Fudgie Fanatics club for a free birthday treat, and the Culver’s MyCulver’s app for a free scoop of frozen custard. For the best “C” of all, sign up for the Cold Stone Creamery eClub and get two Creations for the price of one.

More of a Dairy Queen person? Upgrade your $5 DQ lunch with a small Blizzard for $1 more. Then, while many are divided on whether Dippin’ Dots is actually ice cream or not, you can get 20% off your purchase with coupon code GIVEME20.

Head to McDonald’s for a free medium frappe, shake or sundae with any mobile app purchase.

Coupon code APPYDAYS will also get you $5 off a $20 or more purchase when you order through the Shake Shack app.

Finally, get a Frosty at Wendy’s for just 50 cents in store. Yas!

